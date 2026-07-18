Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 13,533 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,432.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 355,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,612,272. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $5,163,241. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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