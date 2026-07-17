Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 17,308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $176.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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