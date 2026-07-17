Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 35,800 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 3,977.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.04.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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