Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 5,369 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $745.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $886.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.06. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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