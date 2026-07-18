Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 84,927 shares of company stock worth $15,124,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $184.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus set a $190.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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