Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 7,994 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,922,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10,159.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,953,256 shares of the software maker's stock worth $923,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,553,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $351,470,000 after acquiring an additional 615,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $187,663,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of CDNS opened at $330.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $376.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,493.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Cadence to Strong Buy , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around $387 , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded Cadence to , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the AuraStack AI Super Agent for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Business Wire article

Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with Rapidus to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Business Wire article

The company also announced a partnership with to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on July 27 , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. MSN article

Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by broader fears that Moonshot and other AI-driven tools could disrupt the EDA industry, pressuring Cadence and peers like Synopsys on concerns about future pricing power and competition. MSN article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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