Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.28 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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