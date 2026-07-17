Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,064 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 53,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $544.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $483.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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