Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 18,774 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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