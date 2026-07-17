Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 30,275 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,275 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 879,157 shares of the company's stock worth $267,334,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company's stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,833 shares of the company's stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7%

HLT stock opened at $322.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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