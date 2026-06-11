Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 4,853 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. The company has a market cap of $575.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here