Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 20,977.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 774,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in argenex by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,852 shares of the company's stock worth $436,331,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in argenex by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock worth $350,178,000 after buying an additional 331,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in argenex by 2,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,110,000 after buying an additional 340,245 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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argenex Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $860.55 on Friday. argenex SE has a one year low of $560.91 and a one year high of $953.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $860.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,014.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,037.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on argenex

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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