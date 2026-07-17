Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,140 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 4.3%

ORLY stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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