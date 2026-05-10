Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 4.5% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,850,687,000 after buying an additional 322,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,244,670,000 after buying an additional 141,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,199.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $868,149,000 after buying an additional 1,721,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $829,930,000 after buying an additional 323,512 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $574.70 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $586.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is 36.53%.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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