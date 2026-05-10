Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Purchases 30,161 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 267.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,291,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,977 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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