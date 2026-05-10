Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Sells 48,143 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,234 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 48,143 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 3.3% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fox Advisors reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $92.33 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore dropped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.78.

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Aptiv Trading Up 1.4%

APTV stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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