First American Trust FSB Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,425 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $231.92 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here