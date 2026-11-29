State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282,269 shares of the bank's stock after selling 9,721,091 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.54% of First BanCorp. worth $218,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the bank's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 18,382 shares of the bank's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First BanCorp. by 64.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,423 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the bank's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

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First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.2%

First BanCorp. stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.32 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First BanCorp.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First BanCorp.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto Herencia sold 26,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $750,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 610,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,391,853.12. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Its principal subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public-sector organizations. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, credit cards and other banking services. It also provides services such as cash management and online banking. FirstBank serves customers primarily in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with additional operations in Florida.

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