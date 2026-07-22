First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings.

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report.

Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Article Title

Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Article Title

Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers.

Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Article Title

Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability.

Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple.

Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Competitor chatter and cautious analyst notes are tempering enthusiasm, including concerns about rising EV competition and whether current products can sustain Tesla’s growth narrative.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $378.93 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $406.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.64, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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