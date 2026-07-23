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First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Stanley Black & Decker logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. opened a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter, buying 39,718 shares worth about $2.82 million.
  • Institutional ownership of Stanley Black & Decker remains high at 87.77%, with several other funds also recently taking new positions in the stock.
  • Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on SWK, with an average price target of $88.44; the stock last traded at $89.40 after the company beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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