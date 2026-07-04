First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

TSM stock opened at $434.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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