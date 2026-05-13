First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 4,505 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Enpro worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 236.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $859,808. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $310.33 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $318.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.87 and a 200-day moving average of $245.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

See Also

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