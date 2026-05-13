First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,800 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,746 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIAV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,130. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 476,959 shares of company stock valued at $24,582,112 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

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