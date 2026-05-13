First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 239,665 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374,346 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 239,665 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of Janus International Group worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Janus International Group Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:JBI opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Wall Street Zen cut Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.17.

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About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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