First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,950 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Premier Financial Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.22 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

These are some of the GOOGL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. The Motley Fool article on Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. The Independent article on proposed Australian fines

Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

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