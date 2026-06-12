First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 7,098 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,307 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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