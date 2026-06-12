First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $146.81 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,380 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $146,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 10,609,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,568,000 after buying an additional 683,967 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 410,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,906,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 489,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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