First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,656 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.64. The company has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here