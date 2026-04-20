First Horizon Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,661 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,996 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 540,532 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.47 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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