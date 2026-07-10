First Horizon Corp Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $326.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $268.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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