First Horizon Corp Purchases 14,753 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,025 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of First Horizon Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.17. 6,533,340 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,110. The stock's 50 day moving average is $237.07 and its 200 day moving average is $233.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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