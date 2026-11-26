State Street Corp decreased its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,247,888 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.72% of First Horizon worth $406,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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First Horizon Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FHN opened at $22.36 on Thursday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.18 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. First Horizon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Horizon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on First Horizon from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hovde Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered First Horizon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation is a regional financial services company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and the parent of First Horizon Bank. Its banking roots date to 1864, when the First National Bank of Memphis was established. Through its banking operations, First Horizon serves consumers, businesses and institutions across the southeastern United States and Texas. Its services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management. The company also provides specialized financial services, including capital markets and fixed-income services, as well as mortgage banking.

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