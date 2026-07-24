First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stake Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FR alerts: Sign Up

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.22). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 47.97%.The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Industrial Realty Trust this week:

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Industrial Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Industrial Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here