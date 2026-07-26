First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stock Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,754 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856,065.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,785,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $560,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,365,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

FR opened at $66.98 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.22). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 47.97%.The business had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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