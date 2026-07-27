First Light Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,431 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 80,807 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio comprises 2.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of AnaptysBio worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 111.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 495,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 233,325 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,358.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,137 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 219,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 219,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 214.6% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 218,988 shares in the last quarter.

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AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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