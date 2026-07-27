Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

First Light Asset Management LLC Invests $20.27 Million in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. $TLSI

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
TriSalus Life Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Light Asset Management acquired 5.07 million TriSalus Life Sciences shares worth approximately $20.27 million, representing an 8.26% stake and its 18th-largest portfolio position.
  • TriSalus shares opened at $4.22, with a market capitalization of about $259 million and a 52-week range of $2.20 to $7.95. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $7.50.
  • Insiders have recently bought 719,682 shares valued at roughly $1.8 million, including significant purchases by directors Mats Wahlstrom and Michael P. Stansky, while the company continues developing oncology drug-device therapies in clinical trials.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,066,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,267,000. TriSalus Life Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 8.26% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on TriSalus Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TriSalus Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLSI

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, Director Mats Wahlstrom purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 147,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $373,314.15. This trade represents a 68.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Stansky purchased 410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,240,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,805. This represents a 49.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 719,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,176. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company's pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TriSalus Life Sciences Right Now?

Before you consider TriSalus Life Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriSalus Life Sciences wasn't on the list.

While TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines