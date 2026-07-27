First Light Asset Management LLC Invests $20.27 Million in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. $TLSI

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,066,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,267,000. TriSalus Life Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 8.26% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on TriSalus Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TriSalus Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLSI

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, Director Mats Wahlstrom purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 147,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $373,314.15. This trade represents a 68.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Stansky purchased 410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,240,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,805. This represents a 49.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 719,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,176. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company's pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

Further Reading

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