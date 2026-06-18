First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $60.61 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,866 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of IQVIA worth $60,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $170.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.01 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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