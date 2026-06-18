First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases 57,429 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,934 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $28,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,946,447 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,176,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856,528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $409,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,475 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,666,298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $393,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,402,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $371,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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