First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 18,045 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,658 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,160 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,715 shares of company stock valued at $81,410,816. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

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ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE COP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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