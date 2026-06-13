First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,082 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Amgen were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $355.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $340.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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