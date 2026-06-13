First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,610 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PayPal Trading Up 0.7%

PYPL stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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