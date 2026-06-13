First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5,372.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,570 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 161,563 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company's stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $141.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

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About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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