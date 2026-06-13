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First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 30,101 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 255.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 30,101 additional shares. The bank now owns 41,898 shares valued at about $25.9 million.
  • Invesco QQQ remains widely held by institutions, with several other funds also modestly boosting their positions. The article says 44.58% of the ETF is currently owned by institutional investors.
  • The ETF was trading up 0.6% at $721.34, near the upper end of its 52-week range. It also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 0.4%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,898 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $721.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.17. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $523.65 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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