First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BNY

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 451.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,911 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 125,978 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,388 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,487. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BNY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore set a $136.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BNY opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.41 and a twelve month high of $145.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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