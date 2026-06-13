First National Bank of Omaha Takes $6.80 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 773,200 shares of the company's stock worth $102,418,000 after acquiring an additional 144,620 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 31,700 shares of the company's stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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