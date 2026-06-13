First National Bank of Omaha Takes $8.92 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,467 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,359 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,826 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

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