First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,418 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE XOM opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.75. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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