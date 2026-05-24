First National Trust Co Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,116 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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