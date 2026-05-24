First National Trust Co Purchases 25,686 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

First National Trust Co increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. First National Trust Co's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 286,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE COF opened at $187.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $210.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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