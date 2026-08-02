First Nebraska Trust Co Takes $6.92 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,918,000. First Nebraska Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10,438.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,801,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26,235.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $151,420,000 after buying an additional 1,701,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,037,000 after buying an additional 380,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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